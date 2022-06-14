  • Home
The scheme “Promotion of Trans-Disciplinary Research” seeks to help establish a network of faculty members of humanities and social sciences including arts, Indian languages, culture, law and knowledge systems with the sciences and engineering disciplines.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2022 3:46 pm IST

Banaras Hindu University Launches Scheme To Promote Trans-Disciplinary Research
BHU has launched a new scheme to promote trans-disciplinary research
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a new scheme to promote and foster trans-disciplinary research in diverse disciplines and help bringing its faculty members together to work on new areas of study and research. The scheme “Promotion of Trans-Disciplinary Research” seeks to help establish a network of faculty members of humanities and social sciences including arts, Indian languages, culture, law and knowledge systems with the sciences and engineering disciplines.

The scheme, a university statement said, will provide funding to the joint projects of faculty members from more than one faculty, that aim to create new conceptual and methodological innovations beyond discipline-specific approaches.

A three member committee has been constituted for the implementation of the scheme. Professor Ramesh Chand, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, is the convener of the committee, while Professor Madhoolika Agrawal, Institute of Science, and Dr Gaganpreet Singh, Department of History, are the other two members.

The “Promotion of Trans-Disciplinary Research” scheme is expected to identify new areas of study which may bring exceptional benefits for inter and trans-disciplinary research. It is also in line with the National Education Policy 2020 which puts a greater focus on munlti-disciplinarity of research and education, BHU in the statement said.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir K Jain has also reiterated that BHU is the most suitable place in terms of inter-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary research, given the diversity of disciplines available with the university.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
