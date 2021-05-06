Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Cancels Online Classes Till May 15

Image credit: Shutterstock BHU Campus shut till May 15, no online class during this period

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Wednesday said the university campus will remain shut till May 15 and there will be no online classes during this period. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar, which was held to review the COVID-19 situation in the campus.

The university officials will work from their homes till May 15 and they will be called to offices only in an urgent situation, an official statement said. Medical facilities and essential services will remain functional during this period.

Unnecessary visits to the campus will not be allowed and the night curfew/lockdown enforced by the district administration will be applicable inside the university campus. During the curfew hours, it said.

The university has asked teachers and other employees to test for COVID-19 if they show any symptoms and isolate themselves at homes, if the results come out positive.

BHU in April suspended offline teaching-learning and restricted movement of people inside the university campus in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The university had asked hostellers to go to their native places and take the online, open-book exams “in safety of their homes".

“It would be in the interest of the students to take their books and study material and go to their home…” the university had earlier said, adding that “appropriate handling and due care of students” will not be possible if COVID-19 infection spreads, due to “limited resources” at the university.