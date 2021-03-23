  • Home
BHU Cancels Offline Classes Amid Rising Number Of COVID-19 Cases

BHU campus closed: The COVID-19 situation in the campus will be reviewed again in the first week of April and a decision will be made accordingly. Offices and other functions of the university will continue as per schedule.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) cancels offline classes, announces early Holi holidays for students
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on March 22 suspended offline classes until further notice, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the hostels and in the BHU hospital. In a review meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, it has been decided that Holi holidays for students will begin on March 23. Online classes, however, will continue as per schedule irrespective of the preponement of Holi holidays, according to an official notification.

The COVID situation in the campus will be reviewed again in the first week of April and a decision will be made accordingly. Offices and other functions of the university will continue as per schedule. “Faculty members shall perform their duties as usual,” reads the notification.

There will be no milan samaroh or gathering on holi in the campus, including hostels, this year, the university said.

BHU said if required, the upcoming exams will be held online.

“Cases of COVID are rising and if the present trend continues it is likely that cases may rise even more in the coming days. Hence, in the interest of safety of the students they are encouraged to go to their homes and leave the hostels...they may continue their studies through online classes...and take the examination which may be conducted in the online mode, if the situation so demands,” the university said.

BHU started offline classes for final year students in February for the first time since last year, when the campus was shut for students following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

