Banaras Hindu University's Hospital Conducts First Pediatric Surgery Using 4K Method

BHU Sir Sunderlal Hospital has started pediatric surgery using the 4K method.

Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) Sir Sunderlal Hospital has started pediatric surgery using the 4K method. Successful surgery was conducted recently in the Pediatric Surgery Department using this method by Dr Vaibhav Pandey, Head of the Department of Pediatric Surgery. This was for the first time this method was used in Sir Sunderlal Hospital for such a surgery.

BHU's Pediatric Surgery Department has been doing complicated surgeries for children through binoculars, but with the advent of the 4K facility, all these surgeries can be done in a much easier and more efficient way. Dr Vaibhav Pandey said that the 4K method makes it easier for doctors to have a closer and clearer look at the internal organs of children and perform surgeries. The facility will also help in carrying out even more complex operations and without heavy expenditure. Also Read || Four Banaras Hindu University Scholars Selected For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

The surgery can usually cost up to Rs 50,000 however, in BHU, by receiving all the medication free of cost, the whole process could be completed for Rs 5,000 only.

Dr Vaibhav Pandey said that the Department of Pediatric Surgery has undergone a major transformation in the past one year. He said that with the constant support from the university administration and guidance of the Medical Superintendent, Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Professor K K Gupta, many new facilities have been added to the department. These include the appointment of phlebotomist to draw the blood of children, revamping of the entire building under the Kayakalpa scheme, installation of new AC plant in all wards, advanced vessel sealer for modernization of the operation theatre and installation of modern OT light.

Besides, the development of a new patient waiting area and frontage has also been approved. Dr Vaibhav Pandey said the new facilities and infrastructure in the department and the treatment provided to patients have helped the department establish itself among the best pediatric surgery departments in India.