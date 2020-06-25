Baksa District Students Excel In Assam Class 12 Exam 2020

Assam Class 12 exam: Among other top performing districts are Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon and Cachar.

Students of Baksa district have excelled in Assam Class 12 exam. The district has recorded the highest pass percentage among 33 districts in the state. In science stream 95.44% students from this district have cleared the Class 12 exam. In Arts and Commerce, the pass percentage is 85.36% and 92.56%, respectively.

The Class 12 result of Assam state board has been declared by the Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC. The result has been released for over 2 lakh students from Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Pubali Deka, Shradhha Bogohain have topped the Assam Class 12 Arts exam, Krishna Maheshwari has the Class 12 Commerce exam and Abinash Kalita has topped the Class 12 Science exam.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has congratulated all the students who have cleared the exam.

Heartiest congratulations to all those who have passed in Assam 12th Board examination 2020.



As you all enter a new phase in life, I wish you all a bright future ahead.



For those who have not passed, don't get disheartened & try again with all new spirit.



God bless you all! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2020

This year, over 75% pass has been recorded in the three streams.





Assam Class 12 Result 2020: Highlights

A total of 1,68,367 students had appeared for the Class 12 Arts exam out of which 78.28% have passed.

In Class 12 Arts, Pubali Deka, Shradhha Bogohain have secured 96.2%. Kashmiri Das, Anwesha Kashyap and Saima have secured 95.4% and are in the second position. Jusmita Goswami, Farhanur Rahman, Mayurika Deka, Sangita Das, Poli Borah, Priyakhi Bora and Moumita Konwar have secured 94.6% and are in the third spot.

19,850 students have secured first division in the exam. A total of 67,753 students, the highest among all, have secured third division.

The pass percentage among boys is 74.85% and the pass percentage among girls is 81.44%.

In Class 12 Commerce exam, 88.18% students have cleared the exam. Only 4,503 girls had appeared for the exam along with 13,710 boys. The pass percentage among boys and girls is 86.67% and 92.8%, respectively.

Over 6,000 students have scored third division in the Class 12 Commerce exam.

In the Science exam, a total of 39,574 candidates had appeared out of which 88.06% students have qualified. Abinash Kalita is the topper. Nayeema Firdous Borbhuyan and Preetpal Bezbaruah have bagged the second and third spot, respectively.

In the Science stream, over 16,000 students have secured first division marks.