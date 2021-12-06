BackToSchool: Reopen Delhi Schools, Parents Demand On Twitter

Parents demand to reopen schools in Delhi

The parents in Delhi took to Twitter demanding to reopen schools, as educational institutions are once again shut down after the Supreme Court pulled the AAP government for allowing physical classes amid the worsening pollution level in the state. The parents made a Twitter campaign with #backtoschool, where concerns were raised as the decision of closure of schools will hamper the learning of students. "To highlight the fact that schools reopened after 21 months and have again been closed due to pollution. This does not make sense especially for private schools which have air purifiers and the kids are wearing N 95 masks while at school," a parent said.

Delhi schools are closed from December 3 after being opened for four days due to the increased air pollution. The Haryana government also ordered closure of all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts adjoining Delhi due to air pollution

Delhi School Reopening: Few Tweets From #backtoschool Tweetathon

The biggest emergency we're facing is a generation that hasn't been to school for 2 years and now you close it again due to #pollution. Kids are in N95 masks and all classrooms have air purifiers. #BacktoSchool2021 #backtoschool

21 months of no school, and now it’s closed due to #pollution. We need our children #BackToSchool #keepschoolsopen. Let's help our children bounce back faster.

Schools shut due to pollution! This while some schools have air purifiers in classrooms and kids wear N95 - how is it different from being at home? #BacktoSchool

Schools reopen after 21 months only to be shut down due to poor AQI!! Inspite of private schools having air purifiers and children wearing N95 masks!!! It is the future of an entire generation!! Help the children get #BacktoSchool

Hi @mlkhattar @cmohry this is the level of pollution right now. Please reopen the schools and let the decision to send the child rest on the parent. #BacktoSchool.