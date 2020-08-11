B School: Top MBA Entrance Examination, Check Details

Top MBA Entrance Examination, Check Details

Masters’ in Business Administration or commonly known as MBA is a post-graduate level degree which imparts theoretical as well as practical knowledge about business concepts. Admission to MBA program is offered on the basis of the candidate’s score in MBA entrance exams followed by other selection procedures. Students aspiring to take admission to MBA programs must appear for the MBA entrance exams which are conducted at both state and national level.

Still, confused about which are the top MBA entrance exam that one can appear for? How to apply? Your search for top MBA entrance exams ends here. In India, there are more than 20 MBA entrance examinations which are conducted annually, among them CAT (Common Admission Test) being the most popular at national level followed by CMAT, SNAP, IIFT, XAT, MAH-CET and so forth. The scores of these examinations are accepted by more than 100 B-schools across India. Read this complete article to know the top MBA entrance exams in India for admission to B-schools.

Top MBA Entrance Exams

Management aspirants who are still deciding upon what all top MBA entrance exams they can appear for, can check the complete list of top MBA entrance exams in the table below. The table mentions the top MBA entrance exams along with their date of application and eligibility criteria.





MBA Entrance Exams across India- National Entrance Exams





Entrance Examination Availability of Application Form Date of examination IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) July 1, 2020 December 26 and 27, 2020 Common Admission Test (CAT) First week of August 2020 Last week of November 2020 Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) First week of November 2020 Last week of January 2021 Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) Third week of August 2020 Third week of December 2020 Management Aptitude Test (MAT) June 2020 June/July 2020 Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) To be notified To be notified Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Second week of September 2020 First week of December 2020 Xavier’s Aptitude Test (XAT) Fourth week of August 2020 First week of January 2021 Institute of Rural Management Anand SAT (IRMASAT) Last week of September 2020 First week of February 2021 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Second week of January 2021 Third week of March 2021 TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) Third week of October 2020 First week of January 2021 AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) February 13, 2020 July 6, 2020





MBA Entrance Exams across India- State Level Entrance Exams





Entrance Examination Availability of Application form Date of Examination Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) March 9, 2020 To be notified Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) January 27, 2020 September 20, 2020 Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) June 9, 2020 August 23, 2020 KMAT Kerala April 30, 2020 June 21, 2020 Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) March 3, 2020 July 25, 2020 Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) First week of January 2021 Last week of February 2021 Himachal Pradesh University- Management Aptitude Test (HPU-MAT) Available now To be notified





Other Top MBA Entrance Exams





Entrance Examination Availability of Application form Date of Examination Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) April 15, 2020 To be notified UPESMET September 6, 2019 July 10, 2020 Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Management Aptitude Test (B-MAT) Available now July 19 Indira Gandhi National Open University MBA Admission Test (IGNOU OPENMAT) February 28, 2020 To be notified





