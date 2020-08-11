B School: Top MBA Entrance Examination, Check Details
Read this complete article to know the top MBA entrance exams in India for admission to B-schools.
Masters’ in Business Administration or commonly known as MBA is a post-graduate level degree which imparts theoretical as well as practical knowledge about business concepts. Admission to MBA program is offered on the basis of the candidate’s score in MBA entrance exams followed by other selection procedures. Students aspiring to take admission to MBA programs must appear for the MBA entrance exams which are conducted at both state and national level.
Still, confused about which are the top MBA entrance exam that one can appear for? How to apply? Your search for top MBA entrance exams ends here. In India, there are more than 20 MBA entrance examinations which are conducted annually, among them CAT (Common Admission Test) being the most popular at national level followed by CMAT, SNAP, IIFT, XAT, MAH-CET and so forth. The scores of these examinations are accepted by more than 100 B-schools across India. Read this complete article to know the top MBA entrance exams in India for admission to B-schools.
Top MBA Entrance Exams
Management aspirants who are still deciding upon what all top MBA entrance exams they can appear for, can check the complete list of top MBA entrance exams in the table below. The table mentions the top MBA entrance exams along with their date of application and eligibility criteria.
MBA Entrance Exams across India- National Entrance Exams
Entrance Examination
Availability of Application Form
Date of examination
IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT)
July 1, 2020
December 26 and 27, 2020
Common Admission Test (CAT)
First week of August 2020
Last week of November 2020
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)
First week of November 2020
Last week of January 2021
Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)
Third week of August 2020
Third week of December 2020
Management Aptitude Test (MAT)
June 2020
June/July 2020
Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT)
To be notified
To be notified
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)
Second week of September 2020
First week of December 2020
Xavier’s Aptitude Test (XAT)
Fourth week of August 2020
First week of January 2021
Institute of Rural Management Anand SAT (IRMASAT)
Last week of September 2020
First week of February 2021
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET)
Second week of January 2021
Third week of March 2021
TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET)
Third week of October 2020
First week of January 2021
AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA)
February 13, 2020
July 6, 2020
MBA Entrance Exams across India- State Level Entrance Exams
Entrance Examination
Availability of Application form
Date of Examination
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)
March 9, 2020
To be notified
Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE)
January 27, 2020
September 20, 2020
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)
June 9, 2020
August 23, 2020
April 30, 2020
June 21, 2020
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET)
March 3, 2020
July 25, 2020
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)
First week of January 2021
Last week of February 2021
Himachal Pradesh University- Management Aptitude Test (HPU-MAT)
Available now
To be notified
Other Top MBA Entrance Exams
Entrance Examination
Availability of Application form
Date of Examination
Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT)
April 15, 2020
To be notified
September 6, 2019
July 10, 2020
Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Management Aptitude Test (B-MAT)
Available now
July 19
Indira Gandhi National Open University MBA Admission Test (IGNOU OPENMAT)
February 28, 2020
To be notified
