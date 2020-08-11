  • Home
B School: Top MBA Entrance Examination, Check Details

Read this complete article to know the top MBA entrance exams in India for admission to B-schools.

Education | Written By Shruti | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 3:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

Masters’ in Business Administration or commonly known as MBA is a post-graduate level degree which imparts theoretical as well as practical knowledge about business concepts. Admission to MBA program is offered on the basis of the candidate’s score in MBA entrance exams followed by other selection procedures. Students aspiring to take admission to MBA programs must appear for the MBA entrance exams which are conducted at both state and national level.

Still, confused about which are the top MBA entrance exam that one can appear for? How to apply? Your search for top MBA entrance exams ends here. In India, there are more than 20 MBA entrance examinations which are conducted annually, among them CAT (Common Admission Test) being the most popular at national level followed by CMAT, SNAP, IIFT, XAT, MAH-CET and so forth. The scores of these examinations are accepted by more than 100 B-schools across India. Read this complete article to know the top MBA entrance exams in India for admission to B-schools.

Top MBA Entrance Exams

Management aspirants who are still deciding upon what all top MBA entrance exams they can appear for, can check the complete list of top MBA entrance exams in the table below. The table mentions the top MBA entrance exams along with their date of application and eligibility criteria.


MBA Entrance Exams across India- National Entrance Exams


Entrance Examination

Availability of Application Form

Date of examination

IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT)

July 1, 2020

December 26 and 27, 2020

Common Admission Test (CAT)

First week of August 2020

Last week of November 2020

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

First week of November 2020

Last week of January 2021

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP)

Third week of August 2020

Third week of December 2020

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

June 2020

June/July 2020

Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test (NMAT)

To be notified

To be notified

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT)

Second week of September 2020

First week of December 2020

Xavier’s Aptitude Test (XAT)

Fourth week of August 2020

First week of January 2021

Institute of Rural Management Anand SAT (IRMASAT)

Last week of September 2020

First week of February 2021

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET)

Second week of January 2021

Third week of March 2021

TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET)

Third week of October 2020

First week of January 2021

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA)

February 13, 2020

July 6, 2020


MBA Entrance Exams across India- State Level Entrance Exams


Entrance Examination

Availability of Application form

Date of Examination

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)

March 9, 2020

To be notified

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE)

January 27, 2020

September 20, 2020

Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)

June 9, 2020

August 23, 2020

KMAT Kerala

April 30, 2020

June 21, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET)

March 3, 2020

July 25, 2020

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)

First week of January 2021

Last week of February 2021

Himachal Pradesh University- Management Aptitude Test (HPU-MAT)

Available now

To be notified


Other Top MBA Entrance Exams


Entrance Examination

Availability of Application form

Date of Examination

Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT)

April 15, 2020

To be notified

UPESMET

September 6, 2019

July 10, 2020

Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Management Aptitude Test (B-MAT)

Available now

July 19

Indira Gandhi National Open University MBA Admission Test (IGNOU OPENMAT)

February 28, 2020

To be notified


