Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: 75 Lakh Post Card Campaign For Students Commences From Today

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: As part of the campaign, students of classes 4 to 12 can write on any of the two topics- “Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle” and “My vision for India in 2047"

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 1, 2021 11:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign started from December 1
Image credit: twitter.com/cbseindia29
New Delhi:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: As part of the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Department of Posts(DoP), Ministry of Communication and Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education commenced the ‘75 Lakh Post Card Campaign’ from December 1. Under the campaign, students of classes 4 to 12 can write on any of the two topics- “Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle” and “My vision for India in 2047". The essay should be in Hindi/ English/ any of the scheduled languages as mentioned.

The candidates can send their post cards to the Prime Minister of India, South Block, New Delhi–110 011. "The Post Cards shall be available at the local Post Office of the respective schools. Department of Posts (DoP) shall put a rubber stamped address on each Post Card used in the Campaign," the release mentioned.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will select 75 best post cards at the national level, and then it will be forwarded to DoP for participation in the final event to be held in the third or fourth week of January, 2022. The guidelines for the CBSE schools for participation at the post card campaign is available at cbseacademic.nic.in. For any query, schools, students can mail at cbsepcc@gmail.com.


