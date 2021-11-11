Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Strove To Promote National Unity, Value-Based Education: Vice President Naidu

Vice President pays tribute to Maulana Azad

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday and said he will always be remembered for his invaluable role in the country's freedom struggle.

"My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist and educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. "He strove to promote national unity and value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle," the Vice President wrote on Twitter.

My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist & educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. He strove to promote national unity & value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle. #MaulanaAbulKalamAzad pic.twitter.com/YBpJK8g1eT — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 11, 2021

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was India's first education minister.