Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Strove To Promote National Unity, Value-Based Education: Vice President Naidu

National Education Day 2021: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 11, 2021 3:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

Vice President pays tribute to Maulana Azad
New Delhi:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary on Thursday and said he will always be remembered for his invaluable role in the country's freedom struggle.

"My tributes to great freedom fighter, nationalist and educationist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. "He strove to promote national unity and value-based education. He will always be remembered for his invaluable role in India's freedom struggle," the Vice President wrote on Twitter.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was India's first education minister.

National Education Day Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu
