AYUSH UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

The AYUSH NEET UG round 2 final allotment result 2022 is available on the official website of AACCC- aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 3:40 pm IST

AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 result
Image credit: Shutterstock

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the final results of the second round of AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 today, December 8. Candidates can check and download the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 final allotment result through the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

The final result is prepared on the basis of the objections raised by candidates against the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 provisional result which was released a few days before.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result Direct Link

Candidates whose names are on the AYUSH NEET UG allotment list will have to report to the allotted institutes or colleges from December 9 to December 17, 2022. AACCC will conduct the NEET UG AYUSH counselling round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round after the round 2 process is complete.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result: Steps To Download

  1. First, go to the official website- aaccc.gov.in
  2. Then click on the UG counselling tab.
  3. After that from the 'Current Events' section, candidates need to click the 'Final Allotment for Round-2 of AACCC-UG Counseling' link.
  4. The seat allotment result will get displayed on the screen.
  5. Candidates should properly check the result, download it and take a printout for future reference.
NEET Counselling result
