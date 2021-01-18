AYUSH Reduces NEET 2020 Cutoff Scores For Medical Candidates

Ministry of AYUSH has reduced the NEET 2020 cutoff for admission into Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy courses. The AYUSH NEET 2020 cut off has been reduced following the requests by various students. NEET 2020 cut off for general category candidates has been reduced to 40th percentile and for SC/ST/OBC and PH students, it is now at 30th and 35th percentile, respectively. The reduced NEET 2021 cutoff can be used for central and state-wise admissions.

The new cut-off scores for AYUSH NEET 2021 are -- 720-147 for unreserved category, 146-113 for SC/ST/OBC, 146-129 for PwD category and 128-113 for PwD candidates who are also SC/ST/OBC.

AYUSH shared the official notice at its website aaccc.gov.in informing about reducing the NEET 2021 cutoff for admissions to its affiliated institutions. It said that the relaxation done for the NEET students will only be applicable for admission session 2020-21. TheAYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee ( AACCC ) and respective state counselling authorities will use reduced NEET cutoff percentile for admission to AYUSH courses.

Earlier, AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) had released a revised schedule for mop-up round counselling for AYUSH admissions.