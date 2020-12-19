  • Home
AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling Result: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has declared the AYUSH PG counselling round 1 result at aaccc.gov.in and have released the allotment letters of the qualified students.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 19, 2020 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

AYUSH PG counselling round 1 result 2020 has been declared at aaccc.gov.in. Along with the AYUSH PG counselling round 1 result, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has also released the AYUSH PG round 1 allotment letters. As per the AYUSH PG counselling 2020 round 1 dates, AYUSH PG round 1 counselling qualified candidates must report at the allotted institutes between December 19 and December 28.

A statement on the AACCC website said: “Final result of Round 1 is now available and reporting will start as per the schedule.”

To Download AYUSH PG Round 1 Counselling Result

  • Visit the official website -- aaccc.gov.in

  • Check the final result for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy round 1 result available from the download section

  • Download the AYUSH allotment PDF on the next window

  • Search the All India Rank (AIR) and check the details and college allotted

Students are allotted AYUSH PG seats on the basis of rank, choices filled during AYUSH PG counselling registration, availability of seats, reservation criteria. Students who have been allotted seats in the round 1 of AYUSH counselling must report at the designated colleges from December 19 to December 28, 2020. The admission to the designated courses will be done after the verification of documents and other AYUSH PG admission formalities. All eligible registered candidates of round 1 can participate in Round 2 by filling in fresh choices for the AYUSH PG round 2.

