AYUSH PG Admissions 2020: Results Declared For Round Two Of Counselling

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the result of round two of All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling at aaccc.gov.in. A total of 802 Ayurveda, 206 Homeopathy, 45 Siddha and 138 Unani seats have been allotted to qualifying MBBS candidates. AYUSH PG 2021 counselling merit list has been released on the basis of AIAPGET score, choices filled by MBBS candidates, seats available in the selected colleges and reservation criteria. AIAPGET 2020 counselling has been conducted for admissions to all India quota (AIQ) seats in government, private, deemed and central universities.

Steps to download AYUSH PG 2021 counselling score card

Visit the official website aaccc.gov.in

Check the course wise AYUSH PG counselling R2 result link available

Click on Ayurveda/Homeopathy/Siddha/Unani course result

AYUSH PG 2020 counselling result will appear on the screen

Search AYUSH 2020 rank

Check the result and verify details

AYUSH PG 2021 Seat Allotment

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee will release the AYUSH PG 2021 seat allotment letter on its website. In order to download the AYUSH PG 2021 allotment letter the candidates will have to visit the official website. Click on the allotment link to appear once it is live. Enter stream, round number, roll number and security pin.

AYUSH PG 2021 seat allotment letter will be displayed. The MBBS candidates can download the letter for further use.

The selected candidates will have to report to their respective allotted institutes from January 9 to 19, 2021. They are advised to carry a copy of their rank card, allotment letter, identity proof and other AIAPGET related documents.