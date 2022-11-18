  • Home
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round One Seat Allotment Result Out At Aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: The candidates registered for the counselling process can check and download the final allotment result on the official website- aaccc.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 2:03 pm IST

Check AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result at aaccc.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) today, November 18 released the round one final seat allotment result. The candidates registered for the counselling process can check and download the final allotment result on the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

The AYUSH round one provisional result was released on November 17. To download the AYUSH round one seat allotment result, candidates need to use roll number, date of birth.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Check Round One Allotment Result At Aaccc.gov.in

  1. Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in
  2. Click on AYUSH NEET UG round one final allotment result link
  3. AYUSH NEET UG 2022 final allotment PDF list will appear on the screen
  4. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

There will be four rounds in AYUSH UG counseling- round one, two, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. The AYUSH counselling is being held for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

