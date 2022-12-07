AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Aaccc.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, December 8. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check and download it through the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates whose names will be on the AYUSH NEET UG allotment list need to report at the allotted institutes to complete the admission process from December 9 to December 17. The round 2 seat allotment process was conducted from Deecember 6 to December 7.

To access the AYUSH counselling seat allotment result candidates at first need to visit the official website. And then from the homepage, click on the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result link. The round 2 seat allotment result will get displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download the allotment letter and print a copy for further processing.

After the completion of the round 2 process, AACCC will hold round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round of NEET UG AYUSH counselling.

The AYUSH NEET UG counselling is held for admission in medical colleges and institutions across India to pursue the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and AYUSH courses.