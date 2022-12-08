AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Steps To Check At Aaccc.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, December 8. The candidates who had appeared in the NEET UG 2022 counselling process can check and download the result on the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates having their names in the NEET UG allotment list can report at the allotted institutes between December 9 and 17. The round 2 seat allotment process was conducted from December 6 to December 7.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result At Aaccc.gov.in

Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in Click on NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result link Round 2 allotment list PDF will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Following the completion of round 2, the round 3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round of NEET UG AYUSH counselling will be held.

The candidates who got selected in the AYUSH NEET UG counselling can take admission in medical colleges and institutions across India to pursue the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and AYUSH courses.

For details on AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.