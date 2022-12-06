AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment Process Starts; Result On December 8

AYUSH NEET UG round-2 seat allotment result on December 8

The AYUSH UG counselling round 2 seat allotment process has started from today, December 6. The AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment process is being administered by AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The AYUSH UG counselling round 2 seat allotment process will get over tomorrow, December 7. The AACCC will then declare the AYUSH NEET round-2 seat allotment result on December 8. The aaccc.gov.in website will host the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round-2 seat allotment result.

As per the AYUSH UG counselling 2022 round 2 dates, candidates will have to report for admission at the allotted institutes between December 9 and December 17.

The admission to AYUSH UG programmes for the 2022-23 academic session will be done after the verification of documents and other AYUSH UG admission formalities.

AACCC will hold two more rounds of NEET UG AYUSH counselling -- round-3 or the mop-up round and stray vacancy round. The registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 or mop round will begin on December 23 and will continue till December 27, 2022. While the AYUSH NEET UG mop-up round registration result wil be declared on December 30, the stray vacancy round AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on January 18.