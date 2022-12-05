AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Process From Tomorrow

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment process from tomorrow, December 6. The last date of the seat allotment process is December 7, 2022. After the completion of the allotment process, the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 result will be declared by AACCC on December 8. Candidates will be able to check the result through the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

Those candidates whose names are on the AYUSH NEET UG allotment list will be required to report at the allotted colleges and institutions from December 9 to December 17, 2022. The reporting process will be conducted for a total of nine days.

The AYUSH NEET UG 2022 registration round 2 link was activated on December 1 and interested candidates were able to apply till 3 pm today, December 5. The choice locking window was open from 5 pm of December 2 to 12 pm of December 5. The choice locking facility was available as a one-time measure.

Once the round 2 process is complete, the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 or mop round will begin on December 23. The round 3 online registration will continue till 3 pm of December 27, 2022.