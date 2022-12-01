AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Accc.gov.in

Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022

AYUSH NEET UG 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) started the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 registrations from today, December 1, 2022. Candidates can register online for AYUSH NEET UG 2022 round 2 through the official website– aaccc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is December 5 (till 3 pm).

Those candidates who were not able to apply for AYUSH NEET UG round 1 or those who were not allotted a seat at the NEET UG counselling can now submit application for round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration Direct Link

As per the round 2 schedule, the choice-filling window will remain open from December 2 to December 5 (till 11:55 pm). Candidates can do the choice locking from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on December 5, 2022.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Online Registration Steps

For new registration, go to the official website -- aaccc.gov.in On the homepage click on the registration link and fill in the required details to complete the registration process. Upload all the necessary documents and pay the counselling fee. At last download the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 registration form for further admission process.

The AYUSH counselling process for NEET UG is conducted for admission into the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and AYUSH courses in medical colleges and institutions across India.