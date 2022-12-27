AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling: While the registration window will close at 2 pm, NEET UG choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.
AYUSH UG counselling round 3 or mop up counselling registration will end today, December 27. Candidates seeking admission to AYUSH courses will be able to register online for the AYUSH UG round 3 or AYUSH mop up round at the official website -- aaccc.gov.in. While the registration window will close at 2 pm, NEET UG choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm. Candidates shortlisted for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling must report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.
Saying that there is no free exit in AYUSH NEET UG mop-up round, the AACCC website said: “Candidates who have been allotted/Upgraded a seat in the 3rd / Mop-up Round, they must join the allotted/Upgraded institute. If candidates do not join the allotted/Upgraded seats, their security money will be forfeited, and they will become ineligible for further AYUSH-UG counseling.(Central/State/UT/Central Pool Quota).”
AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 3, Mop-Up Round: How To Register
- Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on UG counselling
- Click on the ‘new registration' tab and enter the required information.
- Generate the login credentials and login
- Fill the UG NEET AYUSH application form
The admissions to the AYUSH UG programmes will be done after the verification of documents and other AYUSH UG admission formalities.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who register for the first time
Registered candidates who have not been allotted any seat in AYUSH NEET UG first and second rounds
Candidates who submit willingness for up-gradation at the time of joining at Round1 allotted Institute, but not upgraded in Round-2
Candidates who submit willingness for up-gradation at the time of joining at Round1 allotted Institute, but did not participate in the 2nd Round of counseling
Round 1 admitted Candidates availed of free exit within the stipulated period
Candidates admitted in Round 2 and opted willingness for up-gradation of their admitted seats
Candidate allotted seat in the 2nd Round and availed free exit (not joined)
Candidate withdraws from the 2nd Round allotted seat, three days prior to the start of the third Round, with forfeiture of Security Money (Need to remit the complete fees again)