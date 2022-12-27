AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round Registration Ends Today

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 round-3 counselling registration ends today

AYUSH UG counselling round 3 or mop up counselling registration will end today, December 27. Candidates seeking admission to AYUSH courses will be able to register online for the AYUSH UG round 3 or AYUSH mop up round at the official website -- aaccc.gov.in. While the registration window will close at 2 pm, NEET UG choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm. Candidates shortlisted for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling must report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

Saying that there is no free exit in AYUSH NEET UG mop-up round, the AACCC website said: “Candidates who have been allotted/Upgraded a seat in the 3rd / Mop-up Round, they must join the allotted/Upgraded institute. If candidates do not join the allotted/Upgraded seats, their security money will be forfeited, and they will become ineligible for further AYUSH-UG counseling.(Central/State/UT/Central Pool Quota).”

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 3, Mop-Up Round: How To Register

Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in On the homepage, click on UG counselling Click on the ‘new registration' tab and enter the required information. Generate the login credentials and login Fill the UG NEET AYUSH application form

The admissions to the AYUSH UG programmes will be done after the verification of documents and other AYUSH UG admission formalities.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round: Eligibility Criteria