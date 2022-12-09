AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Admission For Round 2 Seat Allotment Begins Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment list at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: The admission process for the Ayush National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment will begin today, December 9. The candidates who have their name in the NEET UG allotment list can report at the allotted institutes by December 17. The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) announced the round 2 seat allotment result on December 8.

The candidates can check the round 2 final allotment result available on the official website- aaccc.gov.in. The list is prepared on the basis of the objections raised against the provisional result out earlier. To check the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 allotment result, candidates can visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2022 round two allotment list PDF will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Following the completion of round 2, NEET UG mop-up round 3 and stray vacancy round will be held. The selected candidates in the AYUSH NEET UG counselling can take admission in medical colleges and institutions across India to pursue the Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and AYUSH courses.

For details on AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.