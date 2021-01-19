AYUSH UG Counselling Mop Up Round Starts; Details Here

  • Home
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020 Mop Up Round Registration Starts; Details Here

AYUSH UG Mop Up Round Counselling: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the AYUSH UG counselling mop up round registration at aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 8:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

AYUSH UG counselling round 3 or mop up counselling registration has started today, January 19. Candidates seeking admission to AYUSH courses cab register online for the AYUSH UG round 3 or mop up round at aaccc.gov.in. As per the AYUSH UG counselling 2020 round 3 mop up round dates, candidates will be able to exercise choice filling and locking facilities up to January 24 and the results will be declared on January 27. Candidates shortlisted for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling must report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

A statement on the AACCC website said: “Registration, Choice filling and Payment facility for 3rd or Mop up Round is now available.”

AYUSH Counselling: How To Register

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG counselling.

Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration' tab and enter the required information.

Step 4: Generate the login credentials and login

Step 5: Fill the application form.

The admission to the designated AYUSH UG courses will be done after the verification of documents and other AYUSH UG admission formalities. The Ministry of AYUSH has clarified that the minimum marks required for admission to AYUSH programmes is 40th percentile in NEET 2020.

Who can register for AYUSH NEET counselling mop-up round?

  • Fresh registrations of candidates who have not applied before can apply for the counselling process

  • Registered candidates who were not allotted any seat in any round of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling

  • Candidates allotted a seat in round one or two of AYUSH counselling and are willing to upgrade their seat in mop-up round
  • Candidates who opted for up-gradation in round 2 of NEET AYUSH counselling but were not upgraded
