AYUSH NEET Counselling: Round 3 Registration From January 19

AYUSH Counselling 2020: Registration for the mop-up round of AYUSH NEET counselling will begin on January 19 at aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 17, 2021 3:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

Registration for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will commence on January 19, 2021. AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin registration online at aaccc.gov.in. NEET 2020 qualified candidates will have to register online for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats under the all-India quota. The choice filling and locking facility will be available up to January 24 and results will be announced on January 27.

Candidates selected in the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

AYSH Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule

Date

Event

Registration

January 19 to 23, 2021

Payment facility

Till January 24 (up to 12 pm)

Choice Filling

January 24 (10 am to 5 pm)

Result

January 27

Reporting

January 28 to February 8

How To Register For AYUSH Counselling

Go to the official website, aaccc.gov.in

Click on UG counselling

Click on the new registration tab

Key in the required information, generate your login credentials

Login using your credentials and fill the application form

Eligibility Criteria

In a recent notification, the Ministry of AYUSH has said that the minimum marks required for admission to AYUSH programmes is 40th percentile in NEET 2020.

“However, in respect of candidates belonging to the Schedule Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 30th percentile. In respect of candidates with benchmark disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 35th percentile for Un-Reserved (UR) Category and 30th percentile for SC/ST/OBC,” an official statement said.

Read the notification

NEET 2020 NEET Counselling AYUSH
