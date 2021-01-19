AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today

The third round registration of AYUSH counselling 2020 will commence today, January 19, 2021. The counselling conducting body, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), will start the online registration process at aaccc.gov.in.

All the candidates who qualified NEET 2020 will be required to register online for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats under the all-India quota (AIQ). Candidates will be able to exercise choice filling and locking facilities up to January 24 and the results will be declared on January 27.

Candidates shortlisted for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling must report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

AYUSH Counselling: How to register

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG counselling.

Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration' tab and enter the required information.

Step 4: Generate the login credentials and login

Step 5: Fill the application form.

The Ministry of AYUSH has clarified that the minimum marks required for admission to AYUSH programmes is 40th percentile in NEET 2020.

“However, in respect of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 30th percentile. In respect of candidates with benchmark disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 35th percentile for Un-Reserved (UR) Category and 30th percentile for SC/ST/OBC,” an official statement read.