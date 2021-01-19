  • Home
  • Education
  • AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today

AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today

The third round registration of AYUSH counselling 2020 will commence today, January 19, 2021. The counselling conducting body, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), will start the online registration process at aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 9:19 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AYUSH Reduces NEET 2020 Cutoff Scores For Medical Candidates
AYUSH PG Admissions 2020: Results Declared For Round Two Of Counselling
AYUSH NEET 2020 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins
AYUSH PG Counselling 2020 Round 1 Results Declared; Details Here
AIAPGET 2020 Results Announced By NTA At Ntaaiapget.nic.in; Direct Link
AIAPGET 2020 Final Answer Key Released By NTA; Result Expected Soon
AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today
AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Begins Today
New Delhi:

The third round registration of AYUSH counselling 2020 will commence today, January 19, 2021. The counselling conducting body, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), will start the online registration process at aaccc.gov.in.

All the candidates who qualified NEET 2020 will be required to register online for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats under the all-India quota (AIQ). Candidates will be able to exercise choice filling and locking facilities up to January 24 and the results will be declared on January 27.

Read More: AYUSH Reduces NEET 2020 Cut-Off Scores For Medical Candidates

Candidates shortlisted for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling must report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

AYUSH Counselling: How to register

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG counselling.

Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration' tab and enter the required information.

Step 4: Generate the login credentials and login

Step 5: Fill the application form.

The Ministry of AYUSH has clarified that the minimum marks required for admission to AYUSH programmes is 40th percentile in NEET 2020.

“However, in respect of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 30th percentile. In respect of candidates with benchmark disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 35th percentile for Un-Reserved (UR) Category and 30th percentile for SC/ST/OBC,” an official statement read.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling AYUSH Courses AYUSH
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams To Be Based On Revised Syllabus; Full Course For JEE, NEET: Education Minister
Board Exams To Be Based On Revised Syllabus; Full Course For JEE, NEET: Education Minister
'What Are Travel Arrangements For Board Exams 2021?': Students Ask Education Minister
'What Are Travel Arrangements For Board Exams 2021?': Students Ask Education Minister
Schools In Tamil Nadu To Resume Classes For 10, 12 Students Today
Schools In Tamil Nadu To Resume Classes For 10, 12 Students Today
Anna University Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Fill Application Form
Anna University Registration Begins Today; Here's How To Fill Application Form
Union Education Minister Urges Students For More Research, Innovation At NIT Hamirpur Convocation
Union Education Minister Urges Students For More Research, Innovation At NIT Hamirpur Convocation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................