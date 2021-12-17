AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Website Launched, Registration Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH NEET counselling 2021 soon at aaccc.gov.in (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021 By AACCC: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has launched the website for online undergraduate Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses counselling. NEET 2021 qualified candidates can apply for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses under the all India quota (AIQ) will be able to apply at accc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 has not started yet.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

AACCC conducts NEET counselling for all India quota seats at government, government aided medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

“For participation in AACCC-UG Counseling 2021, the candidates are required to register themselves at the official website of AACCC (www.aaccc.gov.in). Kindly note that Non-Refundable registration fees and Refundable Security deposits have to be paid by the candidates at the time of registration as per their category. The Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate resigned from the seat/institute allotted during the 2nd Round. Further, the Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited, if the candidate does not join/exit the allotted seats in Round-3 / Mop Up Round,” reads a notification on the official website.

Candidates who want to apply for AYUSH counselling 2021 can check last year’s opening and closing ranks for different categories on the official website. Cut-off ranks for the 2021-22 admission year may be different.

For admission to all India quota MBBS and BDS seats, NEET counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The registration process has not started yet.