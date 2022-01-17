AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 Begins Soon; Official Website, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH counselling 2021 will be conducted on accc.gov.in (representational)

AYUSH Counselling 2021: After the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (ACC) is expected to begin the all India quota NEET counselling process soon. AYUSH counselling is for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses. The official website is accc.gov.in.

AACCC conducts NEET counselling for all India quota seats at government, government aided medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. State quota counselling is conducted by state authorities.

“For participation in AACCC-UG Counseling 2021, the candidates are required to register themselves at the official website of AACCC (www.aaccc.gov.in). Kindly note that Non-Refundable registration fees and Refundable Security deposits have to be paid by the candidates at the time of registration as per their category. The Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate resigned from the seat/institute allotted during the 2nd Round. Further, the Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited, if the candidate does not join/exit the allotted seats in Round-3 / Mop Up Round,” reads a notification on the official website.

The MCC has notified some changes to the MBBS and BDS admission process this year, which include conducting online counselling in four rounds. The AACCC, however, has not made any such announcement.

More information regarding AYUSH NEET counselling will be available when the official notification is released.