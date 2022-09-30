AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates soon at aaccc.gov.in

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is expected to announce the NEET UG counselling dates for the 2022-23 academic session soon. The AYUSH counselling process is held for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses. The AYUSH counselling official website is accc.gov.in. The NEET UG 2022 counselling date is also expected to be announced soon.

For participation in AACCC UG counseling 2022, the candidates will be required to first register themselves at the official website of AACCC -- accc.gov.in. AACCC conducts NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats at the government, government-aided medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. State quota counselling is conducted by state authorities.

Last year, the AIQ AACCC UG counselling process was held in two rounds with a mop-up and a stray vacancy round. Registration for round-1 started on January 29, 2022

The AIQ seats, last year, that came under AACCC-UG counselling were --