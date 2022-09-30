AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Soon; Official Website, Key Points
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The AYUSH counselling process is held for admission to BHMS, BUMS, BAMS and BSMS courses.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is expected to announce the NEET UG counselling dates for the 2022-23 academic session soon. The AYUSH counselling process is held for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses. The AYUSH counselling official website is accc.gov.in. The NEET UG 2022 counselling date is also expected to be announced soon.
For participation in AACCC UG counseling 2022, the candidates will be required to first register themselves at the official website of AACCC -- accc.gov.in. AACCC conducts NEET UG counselling for all India quota seats at the government, government-aided medical colleges, deemed universities, central universities, and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. State quota counselling is conducted by state authorities.
Last year, the AIQ AACCC UG counselling process was held in two rounds with a mop-up and a stray vacancy round. Registration for round-1 started on January 29, 2022
The AIQ seats, last year, that came under AACCC-UG counselling were --
- 15 per cent all India quota UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats of government, government-aided institute of all states and Union Territories except Jammu and Kashmir
- 100 per cent BAMS seats of BHU, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
- 100 per cent BAMS Seats of ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat except nominated seats
- 100 per cent BAMS seats of NIA, Jaipur, Rajasthan except nominated seats
- 100 per cent BHMS seats of NIH, Kolkata, West Bengal except nominated seats
- 100 per cent UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats of all deemed universities
- 100 per cent (15 per cent AIQ + 85 per cent DQ) UG( BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) seats under Delhi University
- 50 per cent BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
- 50 per cent BAMS and BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shilong, Meghalaya