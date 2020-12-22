AYUSH NEET 2020 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Begins

  • Home
AYUSH NEET 2020: The aspirants can register for round two of NEET counselling for courses at aaccc.gov.in till 5 pm on December 26.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 2:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registrations for the second round of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling today. The aspirants can register for round two of NEET counselling for AYUSH courses at aaccc.gov.in till 5 pm on December 26. The last date for submission of registration fee is December 27. Those who have registered for AYUSH NEET counselling round one are not required to register again. Though, all the candidates will have to fill fresh choices during round two of counselling.

Steps to register for AYUSH NEET counselling round two

  • Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

  • Click on the ‘new registration’ tab

  • Fill personal, academic, NEET, contact and other asked details

  • Enter NEET roll number and registration number

  • Pay the required counselling registration fee

  • Fill and lock the choices of colleges and courses

Eligibility to register for AYUSH NEET 2020

  • Candidates who have not applied and are not allotted any seat in round 1.

  • The candidates belonging to the reserved categories who could not get their documents verified can apply again.

  • Those who have not been assigned or left their seat during the seat allotment round can apply again.

  • Candidates who wish to upgrade their seat allotted in round one.

A total of 2,494 candidates have been allotted seats in the first one of counselling. The counselling for AYUSH NEET is being conducted for admission to 52,720 seats in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BYNS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS),Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses in the country.

