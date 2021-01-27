AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020: Mop-Up Round Result Released At Aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH Counselling 2020: The All India Ayush Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the result of the mop-up round counselling today, January 27, on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the mop-up round of AYUSH NEET counselling 2020 will now be able to check their results at aaccc.gov.in. All the selected candidates will have to download their allotment letters from the official website, using their login credentials, and report to the allotted institutes for admission between January 28 and February 8, 2021.

Both fresh candidates and registered candidates who were not allotted any seat in any round of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling were allowed to apply in the mop-up round.

AYUSH NEET counselling result: How to download allotment letter

Go to the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Go to UG counselling

Under the ‘Download’ section, click on the allotment letter download link

Select round, enter roll number, date of birth and the security pin

Submit to download the AYUSH counselling 2020 allotment letter

Take a printout for future reference

Reduction in cut-off score

Recently, the Ministry of AYUSH had reduced NEET 2020 cut-off for admission into Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy courses.

The new cut-off scores for AYUSH admissions are –720-147 for unreserved category, 146-113 for SC/ST/OBC, 146-129 for PwD category and 128-113 for PwD candidates who are also SC/ST/OBC.