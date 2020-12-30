  • Home
AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 2 Result Announced; Here’s Direct Link

AYUSH NEET Counselling Result: Candidates can check AYUSH round 2 counselling result on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 30, 2020 4:38 pm IST

AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 2 Result Announced; Here’s Direct Link

AYUSH Counselling Result 2020: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced result of the second round of BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS counselling. Registered candidates can now check the results on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. Candidates selected in the second round will have to report for admission between December 31, 2020, and January 9, 2021. The AYUSH counselling result contains all-India NEET rank, name of the allotted college, and other important information.

AYUSH Counselling Result 2020 Round 2: Check Here

As per the official notification, “Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get an online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be canceled due to non-admission.”

Steps To Check AYUSH Counselling Round 2 Result

Go to the official website, aaccc.gov.in

Click on UG counselling

Under the download section, click on ‘Final Result of Round 2

Download the PDF file and check result.

After this, the AYUSH counselling committee will hold another round and registration for it will begin on January 13.

Result of the third round of AYUSH counselling will be announced on January 20 and candidates will be allowed to report at allotted institutions from January 21 to January 30, 2021.

