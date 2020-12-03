Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result Tomorrow; What’s Next?

AYUSH Counselling 2020 round 1 result will be announced tomorrow, December 4, 2020. The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will announce AYUSH round 1 counselling result on its official website, aaccc.gov.in. Candidates selected in the first round will have to report to the institute allotted to them and complete all admission formalities between December 5 and 12, 2020. All eligible registered candidates of round 1 can also participate in round 2 by filling fresh choices. Registration for the first round started on November 26.

Candidates seeking admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes under the all India quota (AIQ) should keep in mind the following points:

AYUSH counselling 2020 is being held in three rounds. Registration for the second round will begin on December 22 and for the third round, registration will begin on January 13. Check the official schedule Candidates who registered for round 1 but do not qualify for counselling can participate in the second round. They will not be required to register or pay again. Candidates selected in the first round of AYUSH counselling will be required to report to the allotted Institute and complete admission formalities as per the official schedule. All eligible registered candidates who are allotted seats can participate in round 2 by filling in fresh choices. Fresh Choices submission for seat allotment in the second round of AYUSH counseling is mandatory for both old and new candidates. Candidates selected in the second round who do not want to join the allotted can exit without forfeiture of eligibility for security fees. Candidates admitted in the second round will not be allowed to resign or leave the seat. However, Up-gradation will be allowed in the third or mop-up round for which they will have to file fresh choices. Candidates allotted a seat in round 1, round 2, and round 3 of counselling conducted by AACCC are not eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round of the counselling to be conducted by respective universities and institutes.

Click here to read AYUSH Counselling scheme