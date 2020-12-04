AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Result Declared At Aaccc.gov.in

  • Home
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the provisional result of round 1 AYUSH counselling 2020 on its official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 4, 2020 11:30 am IST

New Delhi:

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the provisional result of round 1 AYUSH counselling 2020 on its official website- aaccc.gov.in.

All those candidates who have been selected in the first round will be required to report at the institute allotted between December 5 and 12, 2020, in order to complete all admission formalities.

Additionally, the eligible registered candidates of round 1 can participate in round 2 as well.

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020: How To Check

1- Go to the official website at aaccc.gov.in

2- Click on the link that reads, “Provisional Result of Round 1 UG Counseling 2020’

3- The AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

4- Download the results and take a print out for future use.

Candidates who registered for round 1 but do not qualify for counselling can participate in the second round. They will not be required to register or pay again.

Fresh Choices submission for seat allotment in the second round of AYUSH counselling is mandatory for both old and new candidates.

All those candidates who will be admitted in the second round will not be allowed to resign or leave the seat. However, up-gradation will be allowed in the third or mop-up round.

