AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Date: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start round 1 registration today, November 26, at aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH Counselling 2020: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin registration for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020, for all-India quota (AIQ) seats today. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be able to register for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes on the official website. The AYUSH counselling 2020 official website is aaccc.gov.in. Round 1 registration, payment and choice-filling option will be available up to December 1. The result of the first round of AYUSH counselling will be announced on December 4.
Candidates shortlisted in the first round will have to take admission from November 5 to 12.
AYUSH counselling 2020 will be held in three rounds. Registration for the second round of AYUSH counselling will begin on December 22 and registration for the third or mop-up round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will start on January 13.
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Dates
Events
Dates
Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling
November 26 to December 1
Choice locking
December 2
Result
December 4
Reporting
December 5 to 12
Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling
December 22 to 26
Choice locking
December 27
Result
December 30
Reporting
December 31 to January 9
Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling
January 13
Choice locking
January 17
Result
January 20
Reporting
January 21 to 30
Steps To Register For Ayush Counselling 2020
Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
Click on ‘New Registration” (link will be activated soon)
Register and generate your login credentials
Now click on ‘Candidate Login’
Login using your credentials
Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and submit
Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the AIQ. Result of round 2 NEET counsellig will be announced on November 27.
Check official schedule of AYUSH counselling 2020