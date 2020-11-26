Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH Counselling 2020: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin registration for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020, for all-India quota (AIQ) seats today. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be able to register for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes on the official website. The AYUSH counselling 2020 official website is aaccc.gov.in. Round 1 registration, payment and choice-filling option will be available up to December 1. The result of the first round of AYUSH counselling will be announced on December 4.

Candidates shortlisted in the first round will have to take admission from November 5 to 12.

AYUSH counselling 2020 will be held in three rounds. Registration for the second round of AYUSH counselling will begin on December 22 and registration for the third or mop-up round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will start on January 13.

AYUSH Counselling 2020 Dates

Events Dates Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling November 26 to December 1 Choice locking December 2 Result December 4 Reporting December 5 to 12 Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling December 22 to 26 Choice locking December 27 Result December 30 Reporting December 31 to January 9 Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling January 13 Choice locking January 17 Result January 20 Reporting January 21 to 30

Steps To Register For Ayush Counselling 2020

Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Click on ‘New Registration” (link will be activated soon)

Register and generate your login credentials

Now click on ‘Candidate Login’

Login using your credentials

Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and submit

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the AIQ. Result of round 2 NEET counsellig will be announced on November 27.

