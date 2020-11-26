  • Home
  • Education
  • AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH Counselling 2020 Date: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start round 1 registration today, November 26, at aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 10:54 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AYUSH Counselling 2020 For NEET Qualified Candidates Starts Tomorrow; All You Need To Know
MCC NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Registration Ends Today
NEET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registrations From Today At Mcc.nic.in
5 MBBS, BDS Seats Under Central Pool Reserved For Children Of COVID-19 Warriors
Over 400 Government School Students To Get Medical Seats: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister
MCC Postpones NEET Round 2 Counselling 2020, Here Are The Details
AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2020: Round 1 Registration From Today At Aaccc.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

AYUSH Counselling 2020: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin registration for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020, for all-India quota (AIQ) seats today. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be able to register for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes on the official website. The AYUSH counselling 2020 official website is aaccc.gov.in. Round 1 registration, payment and choice-filling option will be available up to December 1. The result of the first round of AYUSH counselling will be announced on December 4.

Candidates shortlisted in the first round will have to take admission from November 5 to 12.

AYUSH counselling 2020 will be held in three rounds. Registration for the second round of AYUSH counselling will begin on December 22 and registration for the third or mop-up round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will start on January 13.

AYUSH Counselling 2020 Dates

Events

Dates

Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling

November 26 to December 1

Choice locking

December 2

Result

December 4

Reporting

December 5 to 12

Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling

December 22 to 26

Choice locking

December 27

Result

December 30

Reporting

December 31 to January 9

Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling

January 13

Choice locking

January 17

Result

January 20

Reporting

January 21 to 30

Steps To Register For Ayush Counselling 2020

Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Click on ‘New Registration” (link will be activated soon)

Register and generate your login credentials

Now click on ‘Candidate Login’

Login using your credentials

Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and submit

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the AIQ. Result of round 2 NEET counsellig will be announced on November 27.

Check official schedule of AYUSH counselling 2020

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Counselling AYUSH
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India
Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India
IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
IIM CAT 2020 On November 29, Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-Confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-Confidence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive
HPBOSE Office Closed As 7 Staff Members Test COVID-19 Positive
Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years
Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years
.......................... Advertisement ..........................