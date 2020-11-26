AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has begun the registration for the first round of AYUSH counselling 2020 at the official website-aaccc.gov.in.

The AYUSH counselling has been started for the all-India quota (AIQ) seats for the candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020).

Check official schedule of AYUSH counselling 2020

The round 1 registration, payment and choice-filling option has been made available for the candidates up to December 1. The result of the first round of AYUSH counselling will be announced on December 4.

Candidates, eligible to participate in the counselling process, can register for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes at the official website.

Ayush Counselling 2020: How to register

1- Go the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

2- Click on ‘New Registration”

3- Generate your login credentials

4- Click on ‘Candidate Login’

5- Login with your credentials

6- Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and submit

NEET counselling 2020 is held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the AIQ. Result of round 2 NEET counselling will be declared on November 27.