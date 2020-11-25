AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020 Registration Starts Tomorrow At Aaccc.gov.in

  • Home
AYUSH Counselling 2020 For NEET Qualified Candidates Starts Tomorrow; All You Need To Know

AYUSH Counselling 2020: Registration for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS counselling, for NEET 2020 qualified candidates will start tomorrow, November 26, at aaccc.gov.in.

Education | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 1:31 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start registration for AYUSH counselling 2020, for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes under the all India quota (AIQ) tomorrow, November 26. NEET 2020 qualified candidates will be required to visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in, to fill the application form. The last date to register for the first round of counselling is December 1 (up to 5 pm). The Round 1 result will be announced on December 4 and shortlisted candidates will be able to take admission from November 5 to 12.

Registration for the second round of AYUSH counselling will begin on December 22 and results will be announced on December 30.

Registration for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will strat on January 13 and results will be announced on January 20

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020: Official Website

AACCC AYUSH Counselling 2020: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling

November 26 to December 1

Choice locking

December 2

Result

December 4

Reporting

December 5 to 12

Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling

December 22 to 26

Choice locking

December 27

Result

December 30

Reporting

December 31 to January 9

Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling

January 13

Choice locking

January 17

Result

January 20

Reporting

January 21 to 30

Check official schedule

Candidates seeking admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes under the AIQ quota will first have to register by clicking on the ‘new registration section’. After successful registration, login credentials will be generated and after that, candidates will be required to login by clicking on the ‘candidate login section to fill the application form.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the all India quota. Result of round 2 AIQ NEET counsellig will be announced on November 27.

