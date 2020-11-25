Image credit: Shutterstock AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020 Registration Starts Tomorrow At Aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start registration for AYUSH counselling 2020, for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes under the all India quota (AIQ) tomorrow, November 26. NEET 2020 qualified candidates will be required to visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in, to fill the application form. The last date to register for the first round of counselling is December 1 (up to 5 pm). The Round 1 result will be announced on December 4 and shortlisted candidates will be able to take admission from November 5 to 12.

Registration for the second round of AYUSH counselling will begin on December 22 and results will be announced on December 30.

Registration for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will strat on January 13 and results will be announced on January 20

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020: Official Website

AACCC AYUSH Counselling 2020: Important Dates

Events Dates Round 1 registration, fee payment, choice filling November 26 to December 1 Choice locking December 2 Result December 4 Reporting December 5 to 12 Round 2 registration, fee payment, choice filling December 22 to 26 Choice locking December 27 Result December 30 Reporting December 31 to January 9 Mop-up round registration, fee payment, choice filling January 13 Choice locking January 17 Result January 20 Reporting January 21 to 30

Candidates seeking admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS programmes under the AIQ quota will first have to register by clicking on the ‘new registration section’. After successful registration, login credentials will be generated and after that, candidates will be required to login by clicking on the ‘candidate login section to fill the application form.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the all India quota. Result of round 2 AIQ NEET counsellig will be announced on November 27.