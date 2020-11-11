Ayurveda Day 2020: Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Two Ayurveda Institutions On November 13

On the occasion of Ayurveda Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur on November 13, 2020, virtually. It is expected that these institutions will play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda Day 2020: History And Significance

Every year, the Ayurveda Day is observed on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. Hence, this year, Ayurveda Day will be celebrated on November 13. The nation has been commemorating the day since 2016.

The day is observed to re-dedicate to the profession of Ayurveda and society. This year’s Ayurveda Day celebrations will focus on the potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is being considered as a historic step not just for the modernisation of Ayurveda Education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself.

This initiative will provide the institutions the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, design appropriate courses as per emerging demand and excel in modern research to generate more evidences.