Aware Students Of Post-Matric SC Scholarship, Ensure Renewals Match New Registration: Ministry To UGC, AICTE

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to aware the students of Post Matric Scheduled Caste (PMS SC) Scholarship.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 2, 2022 12:24 pm IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

Post Matric Scholarship for SC students PMS SC Scheme
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to aware the students of Post Matric Scheduled Caste (PMS SC) Scholarship. The Ministry in a letter has also asked UGC and AICTE to ensure that the number of renewals of Post Matric Scholarship for SC students and fresh registrations done every year match.

PMS SC Scheme is the largest welfare scheme of the central government to provide direct benefits to economically weaker SC students in the country.

The Ministry in the letter to UGC and AICTE has asked them to adhere to the strict timelines as provided in the scheme guidelines to plug out gaps among the number of renewal cases and fresh registrations done every year.

Furthermore, the officials have also instructed UGC and AICTE to issue appropriate advisories to all educational institutions, universities and colleges so that regular meetings are convened under the Nodal Officers. This will help in reaching information to all concerned beneficiaries of the PMS SC Scholarship scheme so that maximum number of students can apply.

In the letter, Parveen Kumar Thind, Director of Social Justice & Empowerment Department, has mentioned that the Centrally sponsored post matric scholarship scheme for SC students is the largest welfare scheme of the ministry. Millions of SC students will get benefited through this scheme. The PMS SC Scholarship programme will improve the educational status of poor SC students in the country. The central government provides direct benefits to students of this scheme by directly paying into the accounts of the students.

