  • Home
  • Education
  • Awarded For Taking University To Greater Heights, Says Jamia VC Najma Akhtar After Getting Padma Shri

Awarded For Taking University To Greater Heights, Says Jamia VC Najma Akhtar After Getting Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2022: Professor Akhtar was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor in April 2019, the same year which saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 26, 2022 8:49 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose
Jamia Millia Islamia Student Wins Two Bronze Medals In National Para Badminton Championship
High Court Asks Centre, Jamia To Respond To Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professors As Member Of NCMEI
A++ Ranking In NAAC Review A Result Of Team Effort: Jamia Vice-Chancellor
Jamia Millia Islamia Achieves Another Milestone, Gets A++ Grade From NAAC
Awarded For Taking University To Greater Heights, Says Jamia VC Najma Akhtar After Getting Padma Shri
JMI VC gets Padma Shri, says the award is a recognition of the work done by her to take the university to greater heights
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said the Padma Shri award was a recognition of the work done by her to take the university to greater heights in the last one year during which the varsity was given A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC). Professor Akhtar was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor in April 2019, the same year which saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December.

Jamia Millia Islamia had become the epicentre of anti-CAA protests after police barged into the campus and allegedly attacked students studying inside the library on December 15, 2019. The police had said they entered the campus to look for outsiders involved in violence during the protests, a few metres away from the university.

"It was an unhappy situation across the country. It was not my fault (what happened at that time). I did what was expected from me. Not many others might have done what I did. I had to take care of my students at that time and that is what I did," she told PTI after the award was announced.

Professor Akhtar holds the distinction of being the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the university, and probably also the first Vice-Chancellor of any central university in the country.

Will her tenure pave the way for other women to be appointed in leadership roles? "It has already started paying way. After several years of independence, no government showed confidence in a woman. It was for the first time that the current government chose a woman. I had to show that they were right and justify my appointment," she added.

Professor Akhtar has been awarded the Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education. Talking about the honour, she said the award gives more encouragement to perform. "I was not aiming to get it. In the last one year, the university has been achieving great heights.

The Vice-Chancellor is given the responsibility as well as the blame. "I knew people are recognizing my work. I am obliged that the Prime Minister and the President are recognising my work. I am extremely grateful. Everyone puts in hard work but not everyone gets recognition," she said.

The university has battled three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and lost its faculty members to the virus. "We did a lot of work during COVID-19 not only in the university but also for the whole community that is around the university and even for south Delhi," she shared.

The Jamia Millia Islamia, in a tweet, called Professor Akhtar's achievement a proud moment for the university. "It is a matter of great pride for the @jmiu_official that Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar has been selected for #PadmaShri Award for her distinguished services in the field of literature and education," the university tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Professor Najma Akhtar Padma award 2020 India Republic Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Happy Republic Day 2022: Schools, Colleges, Universities To Celebrate 73rd Republic Day Today
Happy Republic Day 2022: Schools, Colleges, Universities To Celebrate 73rd Republic Day Today
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
SAT Exam: Scholastic Aptitude Test To Go Entirely Digital
SAT Exam: Scholastic Aptitude Test To Go Entirely Digital
Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students
Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students
Schools In Haryana From 10th To 12th To Reopen From February 1
Schools In Haryana From 10th To 12th To Reopen From February 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................