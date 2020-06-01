  • Home
  • Education
  • Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June

Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June

Authorities in Kashmir are planning to reopen schools, which have been closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in the valley from the middle of June this year.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 1, 2020 10:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Lockdown: Parents Concerned Over Plans To Reopen Schools, Over 2 Lakh Petition Government
IGNOU Announces Admission For Online Programmes, New SWAYAM Courses
Aligarh Muslim University Doctor, Coronavirus Positive, Treats Patients Online
Authorities In Kashmir Planning To Reopen Schools From Mid-June
Schools in Kashmir were closed on March 9 this year for curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Srinagar:

Authorities in Kashmir are planning to reopen schools, which have been closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in the valley from the middle of June this year.

The government schools have been asked to provide two reusable masks and a pair of hand gloves to each student while installing hand sanitisers and liquid soap dispensers at the entry point of each school, according to a letter written by the director finance in the school education department.

The expenditure on this account shall be booked under the Samagra grants released to schools for day to day expenses, it added.

"As the government intends to re-open schools in mid of June, 2020, I am directed to convey to ensure safety measures in all government schools to arrest the spread of coronavirus," said the letter written to the director of school education in Kashmir.

Schools in Kashmir were closed on March 9 this year, two weeks ahead of the nation-wide lock down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Click here for more Education News
COVID-19 Lockdown
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
Cancel University Exams, Promote All Students: NSUI Writes To Delhi Government
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
COVID-19 Lockdown: Schools And Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Looking At Temples Or Community Centres As Alternate Sites For Schools: Education Ministry
Lockdown: Parents Concerned Over Plans To Reopen Schools, Over 2 Lakh Petition Government
Lockdown: Parents Concerned Over Plans To Reopen Schools, Over 2 Lakh Petition Government
IGNOU Announces Admission For Online Programmes, New SWAYAM Courses
IGNOU Announces Admission For Online Programmes, New SWAYAM Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................