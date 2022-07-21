  • Home
Australian Education Minister Assures Indian Students Of Streamlining Visa Process

During the discussion, Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 6:34 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter @dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

In a discussion with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare assured to resolve the issues related to visas for Indian students enrolled in universities and educational institutions in Australia. Terming the step a progressive one, Mr Pradhan has wholeheartedly welcomed this decision, an official statement said. Mr Clare has assumed his office as Education Minister under the new Labour Party government.

During the discussion, Mr Pradhan also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce creating a positive synergy for both countries.

“We also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce creating a positive synergy for both countries,” Mr Pradhan in a social media post said.

The Indian Union Education Minister also briefed Mr Clare on the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalisation in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City.

“I briefed H.E. Clare on the new National Education Policy 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalisation in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City,” he added.

National Education Policy (NEP) Dharmendra Pradhan
