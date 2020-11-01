Ambedkar University Releases PG Entrance Exam Schedule

The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released the phase 1 of postgraduate entrance exam time table. Ambedkar University will hold the phase 1 of MA entrance exams for admission to the postgraduate programmes at the university between November 6 and November 8. As per the Ambedkar University MA entrance exam dates, the exams will start from November 6 and continue till November 8 for programmes including MA in Law, Politics, Society, MA in History, MA in Global Studies, MA in Urban Studies, MA in English, MA in Economics and MA in Gender Studies. The university will conduct the postgraduate entrance test for admission to other MA programmes at the university in Phase 2.

The detailed Ambedkar University Delhi MA entrance exam schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of AUD -- aud.ac.in. The duration of the Ambedkar University MA entrance exams varies as per the programmes selected by the candidates. For some of the AUD MA entrance exam duration is 120 minutes, while for some others, it is 150 minutes. The university will conduct the interviews of shortlisted candidates from phase 1 of the AUD MA entrance test between November 12 and November 19.

AUD 2020 MA Entrance Exam Admit Cards

All the students seeking admission against AUD MA entrance tests will be required to download the PG entrance exam admit cards from the university website -- aud.ac.in before two days of the entrance exams. The AUD MA entrance exam admit cards will contain details of the candidates, their selected subject of entrance examination, details of AUD entrance exam centres and exam day guidelines.