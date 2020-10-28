Ambedkar University Delhi Releases Third Cut-Off List

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released the 3rd cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today with the highest cut-off in Psychology with 97.75 per cent marks for candidates outside the national capital. The candidates from Delhi will need 96.75 per cent marks for admission in Psychology (Honours). For Economics, students from NCT will be required to score atleast 94.75 marks for admission to the university. Similarly for English, aspirants from Delhi seeking admission to the university will need 94.25 per cent marks and outside Delhi candidates 95 per cent. The first cut-off list of AUD was published on October 15 and the second AUD 2020 cut-off list was published on October 21.

Similarly for History, the AUD cut-off 2020 for Delhi-based and outside Delhi candidates is 93.50 and 95 per cent, respectively. For Mathematics, the AUD 2020 cut-off is pegged at 89 and 90.50, for aspirants of NCT and outside Delhi respectively. The university has released the AUD 2020 cut-off for admission to the current 2020-21 academic session for different programmes and different categories separately. The university has separate AUD 2020 cut-off for NCT (National Capital Territory) and Outside NCT aspirants.

The AUD 2020 cut-off mark is the minimum marks which a candidate seeking admission to Ambedkar University must score to be eligible to further the admission process. For admission to UG courses, the cut-off of Ambedkar 2020 has been made on the basis of marks obtained in the last qualifying examination.

AUD is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital.