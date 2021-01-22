  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Spirit Pervades Everyday Life From Cricket Field To COVID Fight: Prime Minister

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Spirit Pervades Everyday Life From Cricket Field To COVID Fight: Prime Minister

Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only about technological advancement and progress. It has become part of everyday life of the nation," PM Modi said, addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University digitally from New Delhi.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 12:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Government To Provide Free Exam Guide Book To Class 10 Students
Haryana Extends Deadline For PG Admission Till January 25 To Fill Vacant Seats
Rajasthan To Have Third Sainik School In Alwar
Arunachal Pradesh To Install VSAT In Government Schools For Online Education
Education Minister Chairs Meeting On MGIEP Participation In Implementation Of NEP
Education Minister Inaugurates New Buildings Of Two Kendriya Vidyalayas Virtually
'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Spirit Pervades Everyday Life From Cricket Field To COVID Fight: Prime Minister
'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Spirit Pervades Everyday Life: PM Narendra Modi
Image credit: Twitter -- @DrRPNishank
Tezpur:

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission has become a part of everyday life of the country and its spirit pervades from the cricket field to COVID-19 management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

PM also hailed the country's scientists and health professionals for effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. "Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only about technological advancement and progress. It has become part of everyday life of the nation," PM Modi said, addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University digitally from New Delhi.

In this context, he referred to the miraculous victory of the young Indian cricket team in Australia which overcame multiple challenges to win the Test match series.

"They faced the challanges boldly and came up with new solutions despite a string of injuries and lack of experience. A positive mindset always leads to positive results which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said.

"We should learn to take risks and overcome fear of failure," PM Narendra Modi said. Speaking about India's fight against the pandemic, the prime minister said there was scepticism about how such a large country will tackle it.

"Our COVID-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally. And today the world's largest vaccination programme is under way in India," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said immense opportunities have opened up for the students in the Northeast with improved connectivity and strengthening of the education and health care sectors.

Tezpur University's Innovation Centre and its initiatives for grassroots innovation are an example of 'vocal for local'. They are instrumental in solving the problems of the people of the region, PM Narendra Modi said.

Click here for more Education News
Tezpur University, Tezpur Education News PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Class 12 Practical Exams From February 3 Under CCTV Surveillance
UP Board Class 12 Practical Exams From February 3 Under CCTV Surveillance
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Released For BTech, BArch; Check Subject Wise Topics
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Released For BTech, BArch; Check Subject Wise Topics
Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Convocation Of Tezpur University Virtually
Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Convocation Of Tezpur University Virtually
Odisha Government To Provide Free Exam Guide Book To Class 10 Students
Odisha Government To Provide Free Exam Guide Book To Class 10 Students
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................