ATMA MBA Exam 2022 Result On June 3; How To Check

ATMA MBA Exam Result 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will announce the result for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2022) on Friday, June 3. The candidates who have appeared in the MBA entrance exam 2022 can check the result on the official website- atmaaims.com. ATMA MBA entrance exam 2022 was earlier held on May 29.

ATMA 2022 score card will contain details on candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. The cut-off varies for all institutes and courses.

ATMA MBA Exam 2022 Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- atmaaims.com Click on ATMA 2022 result link Enter log-in credentials- username and password ATMA 2022 score card will be displayed on screen Download, and take a print out for further references.

ATMA 2022 is a computer-based national level exam conducted for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes. For details on ATMA MBA exam 2022, please visit the website- atmaaims.com.