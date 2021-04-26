  • Home
ATMA MBA Entrance Test On May 30; Register By May 23

Students seeking admission to management programmes can apply online at atmaaims.com. The admission window will remain open till May 23 and ATMA May test will be held on May 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 5:06 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has opened the online registration window for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today. Students seeking admission to management programmes can apply online at atmaaims.com. The admission window will remain open till May 23 and ATMA May test will be held on May 30. ATMA will be held as an online remote test and applicants will be able to take the test from home by arranging a personal computer with a webcam and a good internet connection.

UPDATE: ITM Business School PGDM Applications Open. Apply here

Applicants will have to apply for the entrance exam along with an application fee of Rs 1,500. Women candidates will get a 25 per cent concession in the exam fee and students from north-eastern states will get 50 per cent concession.

ATMA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have graduated from any of the recognized institutes or universities. Students in the final-year of graduation are also eligible to apply for ATMA 2021. There is no age restriction to fill the ATMA application form.

To accustom the students to the online remote proctored exam, the association will also allow the students to appear for mock tests two days before the date of exam.

Steps To Apply For ATMA 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website atmaims.com

Step 2: Click on register for ATMA Exam

Step 3: Fill ATMA registration form by uploading personal information such as name, academic form and other required details

Step 4: Pay registration fee

Step 5: Upload required educational documents and identity proofs

Documents Required To Register For ATMA 2021

The MBA candidates will have to submit a list of documents including educational certificates such Classes 10 and 12 certificates, marksheets, scanned signature, passport size photographs, and net banking details.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the participating colleges offering the MBA programmes.

