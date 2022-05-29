ATMA Exam 2022 Today; Check Guidelines By Association Of Indian Management Schools
AIMS issued the ATMA admit cards on May 26, 2022 and candidates who have successfully registered for the ATMA 2022 exam are able to download the admit cards from the official website- atmaaims.com.
ATMA Exam 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA 2022, today, May 29. The AIMS ATMA 2022 exam will be commenced at 2:00 pm and will be continued till 5:00 pm. Candidates are instructed to follow the exam guidelines shared by the institution. AIMS issued the ATMA admit cards on May 26, 2022 and candidates who have successfully registered for the ATMA 2022 exam are able to download the admit cards from the official website- atmaaims.com. ATMA 2022 exam, a centre-based national-level online test, conducted for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across India.
ATMA exam 2022 will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). In the exam paper, there will be 180 questions and students have to click on the right answer in the MCQs mode. ATMA 2022 exam will have negative markings.
ATMA 2022: Exam Guidelines To Follow
- Candidates must carry their ATMA admit card 2022 in order to appear for the test. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed inside the examination centre.
- Students must be ready with their system by one hour prior to the exam which is apparently 1:00 pm. This need to be done to complete the frisking process.
- Candidates must have a printed copy of the AIMS ATMA admit card and a valid photo ID.
- The exam invigilator will see the rough blank sheet from the candidates.
- Students must be careful while typing on the computers. Pressing F5 on the keyboard will immediately end the ATMA 2022 examination.
- Candidates must avoid unfair practices in the ATMA exam centre.
- Candidates would maintain the social distancing norms and have to wear masks and have to carry hand sanitiser for their own safety.