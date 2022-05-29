ATMA Exam 2022 Today; Check Guidelines By Association Of Indian Management Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock ATMA exam 2022 will be conducted today, May 29 at 2:00 pm

ATMA Exam 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will conduct the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA 2022, today, May 29. The AIMS ATMA 2022 exam will be commenced at 2:00 pm and will be continued till 5:00 pm. Candidates are instructed to follow the exam guidelines shared by the institution. AIMS issued the ATMA admit cards on May 26, 2022 and candidates who have successfully registered for the ATMA 2022 exam are able to download the admit cards from the official website- atmaaims.com. ATMA 2022 exam, a centre-based national-level online test, conducted for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across India.

Latest: ATMA 2022 Cutoff for Top MBA colleges, Check Now Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting ATMA 2022 Score, Click here Recommended: New IIMs Place Nearly All MBA Graduates But At Half The Average Salary Of Old Ones. Read More

ATMA exam 2022 will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). In the exam paper, there will be 180 questions and students have to click on the right answer in the MCQs mode. ATMA 2022 exam will have negative markings.

ATMA 2022: Exam Guidelines To Follow