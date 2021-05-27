ATMA 2021 admit card for the May session has been released

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA 2021 admit card for the May session. Candidates who will be appearing in the examination on May 30 can download ATMA admit card 2021 by using their ID and password from the official website-atmaaims.com.

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination held three times a year by AIMS. Through ATMA, 524 participating B-Schools other than IIMs provide admissions to candidates in MBA or PGDM courses.

Mock/ Dry Run is scheduled for May 28 between 10 am and 5 pm. Candidates can login with their PID and password through ATMA candidates’ login to check the mock details and print the e-admit card.

It is mandatory for the candidates to take a mock or a dry run which is scheduled two days before the actual test date. The candidate will not be eligible for giving the actual test if they don’t give the mock run.

“The Al and Live Human proctored home-based online ATMA Test will be held on Sunday, 30th May 2021. Candidate should have to make appropriate computer equipment, preferably a laptop with a webcam with good uninterrupted internet connectivity (Wi-Fi with Minimum 1 MBPS speed),” the official statement reads.

“Any kind of malpractice through use of mobile phones or any social media channels attracts disqualification from ATMA and also legal action,” it added.

ATMA 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download ATMA admit card 2021for April exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2021-- atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads: ‘Login for candidates’

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, select the exam date from the drop-down menu and enter your ID and password to download ATMA admit card 2021

Step 4: Upon successful login, the ATMA admit card 2021 will appear on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use