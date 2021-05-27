ATMA Admit Card Released For May Session

AIMS has released the ATMA 2021 admit card for the May session. Candidates who will be appearing in the examination on May 30 can download ATMA admit card 2021 by using their ID and password from the official website-atmaaims.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 27, 2021 12:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Management Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result Declared; Direct Link
MBA Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result To Be Declared On May 4
ATMA MBA Entrance Test On May 30; Register By May 23
ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Exam Today
ATMA 2021 MBA Entrance Test Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
ATMA Admit Card Released For April Session; Here’s How To Download
ATMA Admit Card Released For May Session
ATMA 2021 admit card for the May session has been released
New Delhi:

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA 2021 admit card for the May session. Candidates who will be appearing in the examination on May 30 can download ATMA admit card 2021 by using their ID and password from the official website-atmaaims.com.

UPDATE: ITM Business School PGDM Applications Open. Apply here

ATMA is a national-level entrance examination held three times a year by AIMS. Through ATMA, 524 participating B-Schools other than IIMs provide admissions to candidates in MBA or PGDM courses.

Mock/ Dry Run is scheduled for May 28 between 10 am and 5 pm. Candidates can login with their PID and password through ATMA candidates’ login to check the mock details and print the e-admit card.

It is mandatory for the candidates to take a mock or a dry run which is scheduled two days before the actual test date. The candidate will not be eligible for giving the actual test if they don’t give the mock run.

“The Al and Live Human proctored home-based online ATMA Test will be held on Sunday, 30th May 2021. Candidate should have to make appropriate computer equipment, preferably a laptop with a webcam with good uninterrupted internet connectivity (Wi-Fi with Minimum 1 MBPS speed),” the official statement reads.

“Any kind of malpractice through use of mobile phones or any social media channels attracts disqualification from ATMA and also legal action,” it added.

ATMA 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download ATMA admit card 2021for April exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2021-- atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads: ‘Login for candidates’

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, select the exam date from the drop-down menu and enter your ID and password to download ATMA admit card 2021

Step 4: Upon successful login, the ATMA admit card 2021 will appear on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use

Click here for more Education News
AIMS Test for Management Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Rajasthan Forms Panel To Look Into Ways Of Conducting Exams In Universities
Rajasthan Forms Panel To Look Into Ways Of Conducting Exams In Universities
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Date Released
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021 Exam Date Released
TS EAMCET 2021 Application Submission Date Extended Till June 3
TS EAMCET 2021 Application Submission Date Extended Till June 3
NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31
NCHM JEE 2021 Registration Ends On May 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................