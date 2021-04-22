Image credit: Shutterstock ATMA admit card 2021 released for April exam

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the April session. The entrance exam is scheduled for April 25 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website, atmaaims.com, and download their admit cards using their personal ID and password.

The exam will be conducted as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. The result will be announced on April 30.

ATMA 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download ATMA admit card 2021for April exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2021-- atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads: ‘Login for candidates’

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, select the exam date from the drop-down menu and enter your ID and password to download ATMA admit card 2021

Step 4: Upon successful login, the ATMA admit card 2021 will appear on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use

General Instructions For Exam