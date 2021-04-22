ATMA Admit Card Released For April Session; Here’s How To Download
Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the April session. The entrance exam is scheduled for April 25 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website, atmaaims.com, and download their admit cards using their personal ID and password.
The exam will be conducted as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. The result will be announced on April 30.
ATMA 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download ATMA admit card 2021for April exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website of ATMA 2021-- atmaaims.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads: ‘Login for candidates’
Step 3: A new page will open. Now, select the exam date from the drop-down menu and enter your ID and password to download ATMA admit card 2021
Step 4: Upon successful login, the ATMA admit card 2021 will appear on the computer screen
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use
General Instructions For Exam
- ATMA is the AI and remote proctor-based exam to be held for three hours duration.
- Candidates must login at 1:30 pm and keep their government recognised ID proof ready which needs to be displayed in front of the camera on demand of the proctor.
- No other person should be present when candidates are appearing for the exams, which will be treated as a violation of the exam rules.
- Candidates are advised to avoid the use of cyber cafe (unless it is a complete disturbance-free environment)
- Mobile hotspots are not recommended. However, if the speed is above 2 Mbps and no interruptions expected, hotspots can be used.
- If the test stops in between, please do not panic. Re-login after 3-4 minutes. The test will resume from where it stopped.
- For any technical assistance, contact the helpdesk number which is printed on the admit card. In case the line busy, call up again after 5 minutes.
- Ensure video and mic are on through the exam.
- The ‘submit’ button for the live exam will appear only after two hours of start.
- During the live exams, any attempt of malpractice or cheating and impersonation will be strictly dealt with, and the result will not be declared.
- AIMS reserves the right to disqualify the candidate if any evidence is found that the candidate has indulged in any kind of malpractice or any inappropriate conduct during the examination.