ATMA 2023: AIMA Releases ATMA Exam Dates, List Of Test Centers

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 6:28 pm IST

ATMA exam date 2023 announced
New Delhi:

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates. The ATMA 2023 examination will be conducted in three sessions-- February, May and July cycle. The AIMS will conduct the ATMA 2023 February session exam on February 23, 2023. While the entrance exam for May and July cycles will be conducted on May 28 and July 23, 2023, respectively.

Recommended: Practice more to score well in ATMA 2023. Get previous year question papers here

Latest: All about ATMA 2023- Complete Guide. Check Now

Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting MBA/PGDM Applications. Click Here

AIMS has also released the list of test centres for ATMA 2023. The examination will be held in 50 cities across India. The application process will be started in due course. Aspiring candidates will be able to apply for the ATMA 2023 examination on the official website-- atmaaims.com. The male candidates belonging to general category need to pay Rs 1,500 while the candidates from North-East states will have to pay of Rs 1075 as an application fee. The female candidates of all categories will have to pay Rs 750 at the time of registration.

ATMA 2023 Exam Dates

Events

Dates

ATMA applications start

To be announced

ATMA exam date 2023

February session - February 23, 2023

May session - May 28, 2023

July session - July 23, 2023

AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. ATMA 2023 will be held as a centre-based online test. The duration of exam will be three hours. The ATMA 2023 paper pattern will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

AIMS Test for Management Admissions
