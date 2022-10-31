ATMA exam date 2023 announced

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates. The ATMA 2023 examination will be conducted in three sessions-- February, May and July cycle. The AIMS will conduct the ATMA 2023 February session exam on February 23, 2023. While the entrance exam for May and July cycles will be conducted on May 28 and July 23, 2023, respectively.

AIMS has also released the list of test centres for ATMA 2023. The examination will be held in 50 cities across India. The application process will be started in due course. Aspiring candidates will be able to apply for the ATMA 2023 examination on the official website-- atmaaims.com. The male candidates belonging to general category need to pay Rs 1,500 while the candidates from North-East states will have to pay of Rs 1075 as an application fee. The female candidates of all categories will have to pay Rs 750 at the time of registration.

ATMA 2023 Exam Dates

Events Dates ATMA applications start To be announced ATMA exam date 2023 February session - February 23, 2023 May session - May 28, 2023 July session - July 23, 2023

AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam conducted three to four times a year for candidates seeking admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. ATMA 2023 will be held as a centre-based online test. The duration of exam will be three hours. The ATMA 2023 paper pattern will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).