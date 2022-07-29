ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
ATMA 2022 Result: Candidates can download scorecard on the website- atmaaims.com using ID number and password
ATMA 2022 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 result today, July 29. Candidates can download scorecard on the official website- atmaaims.com. They can download scorecard by using login credentials- ID number and password.
Recommended: ATMA Previous Year Question/ Sample Papers. Free Download
Latest: ATMA 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers. Check Now
Don't Miss: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting ATMA 2022 Score, Click here
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting MBA/PGDM Applications. Click Here
ATMA exam 2022 was earlier held on July 24. The scorecard contains details on candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.
ATMA Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard
- Visit the official website- atmaaims.com
- On the homepage, click on the “Candidate login” tab
- Now, click on ATMA 2022 result link
- Enter your ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code
- Click on the “Login” button
- ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download, and take a print out for future reference.
AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is conducted for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. The admission test is conducted three to four times a year by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).