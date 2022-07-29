  • Home
ATMA 2022 Result: Candidates can download scorecard on the website- atmaaims.com using ID number and password

Education | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 5:01 pm IST
ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Download ATMA 2022 scorecard at atmaaims.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

ATMA 2022 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 result today, July 29. Candidates can download scorecard on the official website- atmaaims.com. They can download scorecard by using login credentials- ID number and password.

ATMA exam 2022 was earlier held on July 24. The scorecard contains details on candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- atmaaims.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the “Candidate login” tab
  3. Now, click on ATMA 2022 result link
  4. Enter your ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code
  5. Click on the “Login” button
  6. ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen
  7. Download, and take a print out for future reference.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is conducted for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. The admission test is conducted three to four times a year by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).

ATMA Result
