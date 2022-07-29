ATMA 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download ATMA 2022 scorecard at atmaaims.com

ATMA 2022 Result: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has announced the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 result today, July 29. Candidates can download scorecard on the official website- atmaaims.com. They can download scorecard by using login credentials- ID number and password.

ATMA exam 2022 was earlier held on July 24. The scorecard contains details on candidate's name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- atmaaims.com On the homepage, click on the “Candidate login” tab Now, click on ATMA 2022 result link Enter your ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code Click on the “Login” button ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for future reference.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is conducted for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. The admission test is conducted three to four times a year by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).